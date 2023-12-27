Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.46. 104,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,633. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

