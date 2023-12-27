iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 283,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,776. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.