White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,685 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 9.4% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $38,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM remained flat at $111.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 265,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,606. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

