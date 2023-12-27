Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.00. Forafric Global shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 106,301 shares trading hands.

Forafric Global Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Forafric Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.