White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,390,000 after acquiring an additional 62,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 97,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

