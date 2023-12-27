White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. 135,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

