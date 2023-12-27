White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 824,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,354. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

