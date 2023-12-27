UMB Bank n.a. Sells 12,776 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.1% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.23% of Fastenal worth $70,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.66.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

