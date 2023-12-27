White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 33,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $93.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

