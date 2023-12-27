Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 96,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

