Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,123,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 77,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,208. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.