Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Dover by 5.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 74,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,793. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.