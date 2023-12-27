Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,904,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 272.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.71. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $155.19. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

