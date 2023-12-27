Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.