Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,174. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.