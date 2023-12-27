Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

MOS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 342,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

