Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,013,988 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.1 %

APAM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 39,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

