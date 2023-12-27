Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $673,000 Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 126.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $105.85. 29,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

