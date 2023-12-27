Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 68.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,077,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 842,866 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 653,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

