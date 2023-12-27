Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Hubbell by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.