Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 340,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 31,006 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

EYLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 27,789 shares of the stock traded hands. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.