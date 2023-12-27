Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 90 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

BLDR stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,200. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

