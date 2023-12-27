Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.