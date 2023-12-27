Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 4,371 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

