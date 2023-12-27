Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.