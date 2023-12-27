Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up about 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,262. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $270.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

