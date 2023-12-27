Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Trimmed by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 103,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Okta by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Okta by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.92. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,783 shares of company stock worth $2,027,189. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

