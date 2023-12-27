Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. 179,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

