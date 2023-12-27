White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,278. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.