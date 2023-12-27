KOK (KOK) Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $887,802.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 20% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01197603 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $832,909.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.