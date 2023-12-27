Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.29 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $306.49 million and $30.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,003.32 or 1.00107466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012164 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.04 or 0.00186334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02966147 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $34,055,234.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

