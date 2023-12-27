MOBLAND Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $63,771.39 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

