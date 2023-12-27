iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.98

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 8226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,143,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,327 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

