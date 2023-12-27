Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,820,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,626. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

