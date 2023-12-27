Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.25. 192,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,093. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

