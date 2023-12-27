Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FNDF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,611. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

