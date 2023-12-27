Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $222.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

