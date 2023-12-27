Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after buying an additional 747,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 86,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,611. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

