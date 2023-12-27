Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 0.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $389.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.94. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

