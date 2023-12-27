Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 322 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after acquiring an additional 820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,652 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

