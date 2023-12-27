Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WPC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,933. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

