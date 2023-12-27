Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. 662,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

