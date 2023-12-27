Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. 146,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,203. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

