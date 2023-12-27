Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $326,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.30. The company had a trading volume of 187,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,093. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

