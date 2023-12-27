Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 211,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.