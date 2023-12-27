Coastline Trust Co Purchases 46,337 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

