Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $795.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $801.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

