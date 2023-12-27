Coastline Trust Co Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $353.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $354.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

