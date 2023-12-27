Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $385.10 and last traded at $385.10. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Trading Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day moving average of $439.08. The stock has a market cap of $677.78 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 72.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,820,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

