United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 4.8% Higher

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.60. 2,388,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,526,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 244,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,598.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.